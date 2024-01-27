Family pleads for help finding son's killer as police offer $10,000 reward

TechCrunch

Flexport, a logistics company with $2.7 billion in venture and debt funding, is reportedly planning additional layoffs. Flexport communications head Liyan Chen declined to comment on the report in an email to TechCrunch. Flexport, which provides freight forwarding and brokerage services, announced similar cuts in October, when founder Ryan Petersen returned as CEO and slashed the company's workforce by 20% — affecting about 600 workers.