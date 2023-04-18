Family pleads for information on death of Matt Albrecht 13 years ago

Apr. 18—MANKATO — More than a decade after partial remains of a missing man were found near the edge of Mankato, law enforcement and family members continue to seek information.

Sunday marked the 13-year anniversary of the disappearance and suspicious death of 26-year-old Matthew Albrecht of Mapleton.

"He was kind of the glue that held our family together," said his sister Melissa Albrecht, during a press conference Tuesday at the Blue Earth County Justice Center.

"He was a great dad. He was fun. He was someone everyone wanted to be around."

His daughter Zoey, who was 5 years old when he died, said she misses him.

"I really want to know what happened to him. Being without him my entire life has been really hard."

Albrecht has another daughter who was 2 at the time he disappeared.

His father, Ron, said he misses his son every day. "It's really hard on the family."

Albrecht walked away after working on a vehicle with his dad and two friends near Third Avenue in Mankato. He was reported missing two days later when he didn't contact his family.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office began investigating Albrecht's disappearance on April 18, 2010. In December of that year, a family's dog near Sleepy Hollow subdivision on the southeast side of Mankato carried a human bone home.

Investigators searched the area. But with heavy snowcover, they found nothing more. The following May a search turned up more bones also identified as Albrecht's, as well as his tennis shoes, jeans, cellphone, iPod and other items.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death are suspicious, but Blue Earth County Sheriff's Cpt. Paul Barta said they don't have enough evidence to show Albrecht was killed by someone else.

He said Mankato and sheriff's investigators have always kept the case alive. He said he has conducted three interviews just this year related to the case. Barta said more than 50 people were interviewed initially and 100 reports filed. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has assisted in the case.

Barta suggested the death could have been an accident that someone else knows about but who was afraid to talk about for fear of getting in trouble. He said that at this time the statute of limitations has expired on virtually all potential charges that might be related to the death.

Barta said that anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous.

Albrecht's sister Melissa said: "Someone knows something, so say something.

"Nobody knows what we've gone through the past 13 years."

She said their mother died in 2021, and she said the stress of not knowing what happened to her son contributed to her mom's decline in health.

Barta said that Albrecht had begun using recreational drugs and was perhaps under the influence the day he was last seen.

Law enforcement said there have been many unsubstantiated rumors associated with Albrecht's disappearance throughout the years. Barta said they need to hear factual information on the case, "not what someone thinks might have happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 507-304-4863 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at crimestoppersmn.org; 800-222-8477; or P3 Tip Submit app for smartphones.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.

A Facebook page called "Justice for MATT" continues to be active and has 650 followers.

Crime Stoppers has featured Albrecht's case on its website.