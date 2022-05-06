Family pleads for person who shot, killed Bunnell teen to turn themselves in

The family of a Bunnell teen shot and killed in January is pleading for the person responsible for his death to come forward.

Deputies are offering a $15,000 reward for tips leading to who fatally shot Noah Smith, 16, on Anderson Street not far from U.S. Route 1 in Bunnell.

“We want to find out who did this to my nephew,” the boy’s uncle, Stacey Smith, said Friday. “He was a great child, he had a great future ahead of him. We just want to have some peace. If you can just give us some peace by giving us some more information.”

There’s a billboard on State Road 100 showing Noah and encouraging people to call the sheriff’s office if they have information about his death.

Deputies said they arrested a teen they believe is connected to the murder, but need more information before anyone can be charged with murder.

Noah is one of four young men killed in Bunnell since the end of December. Sheriff Rick Staly said he believes Noah’s death is related to the murder of Keymarion Hall, a 10th grader at Palm Coast High School who was gunned down in a similar drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

“The players involved or witnesses could be witnesses in both cases, so that’s where we believe there is a linkage,” Staly said.

It’s a link deputies are hoping someone can help connect. Deputies said they still do not have a clear motive for either shooting at this time.

