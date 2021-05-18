Family pleads for return of missing South Windsor mom

May 18—SOUTH WINDSOR — The family of Jessica Edwards, a missing 30-year-old mother last seen on May 10, said she would never leave willingly without a trace.

"Jessica wouldn't leave without her baby," said Kendra Getfield, Jessica's cousin. "This is not like her. She talks to her mother and sister every single day. It is a red flag.

"Whoever has her, she had to leave unwillingly," Getfield added. "There is no way she would leave her 7-month-old baby for that long."

PUBLIC's HELP SOUGHT

WHAT: Police continue to seek the public's help in finding Jessica Edwards, who went missing May 10.

TIPS: Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with police at 860-644-2551 or 860-648-6226, or send an email to www.southwindsor-ct.gov/police.

The family has been searching every day for Jessica, putting up fliers at the Cinnamon Springs condominium where she lives, and at the Riverside Boathouse in Hartford where she liked to visit.

"We are going to keep searching until we find her," Yanique Edwards, Jessica's sister, said.

Edwards' husband, Tahj Hutchinson, told police that Jessica left their condominium early on May 10 with an unknown person.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said police are not ruling out foul play.

Cleverdon said the 7-month-old baby is in the custody of Jessica's husband, who is cooperating with police.

Kash X, commander of the Huey P. Newton Gun Club of Connecticut who is helping the family in the search, said that both Jessica's mother, Hope Edwards, and Yanique have not seen the infant boy for days, as there has not been much communication between the two families.

Cleverdon said a search warrant conducted on Friday with the assistance of the State Police Major Crimes Squad at the couple's condo, which included the search of three cars belonging to them, resulted in the collection of evidence that is "beneficial."

The search warrant was "open-ended," Cleverdon said, and could include any physical evidence at the scene, such as cellphones, he added.

When asked, he said that police had never responded to a domestic incident at the residence.

Getfield described her cousin as warmhearted and that she had no enemies.

"Even people she had a falling out with still came to search for her" over the weekend, she said.

Asked if the family believed that she was abducted, Yanique said that while she wasn't sure, the circumstances regarding her disappearance are suspicious.

"Something is wrong," she said. "I am concerned."

Edwards is a clinical training student at Hartford Hospital who is expected to graduate this month with a respiratory care degree from Manchester Community College.

Around 2:30 a.m. on May 10, the day she would go missing, an email from her account was sent to her professor saying she would not be in class that day, police have said.

"I don't think she wrote that letter," Yanique said.

Police, however, do not have Jessica's cellphone, which has been turned off or lost power just after she went missing. This makes it harder to find a "digital footprint" leading up to her disappearance.

Police have said no surveillance footage from the area was deemed useful.

Cleverdon said he could not comment specifically on what evidence was found at the condo, but said the search would assist the department "moving forward with the investigation."

When pressed for details on the car that Jessica allegedly drove off in, Cleverdon said police did not have a description of the vehicle. Hutchinson told police he did not see it, as it was early in the morning, Cleverdon said.

Cleverdon added that the timeline of when Jessica disappeared is fuzzy.

Yanique said the last time she saw her sister was at 11 p.m. on Mother's Day, May 9. The email was sent around 2:30 a.m. May 10, and Hutchinson told police the last time he saw Jessica was between 6:30 and 7 a.m. that morning. He reported her missing later that day.

"If we can get a better timeline that might help us narrow the search or give us some more information," he said, noting that after seven days, police have serious concerns.

Meanwhile, police this weekend were following a lead that a Firestick streaming device Jessica owns "pinged" a cell tower on Manchester Street in Hartford on Monday, but Cleverdon said the lead didn't turn up much. Police K-9 searches of the area surrounding the condo where she lives have also come up empty, and police have not received any credible information that she may be in the areas where the family focused their searches.

The police tip line remains open, but so far, no tips have borne fruit in helping to find Jessica. However, Cleverdon said he remains hopeful that will change.

Meanwhile, Mayor Andrew Paterna and Town Manager Michael Maniscalco issued a joint statement Monday, that finding Jessica is the "town's primary focus."

