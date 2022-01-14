Family pleas with suspect in killings to turn himself in. Fresno sheriff updates case

The family of Rahmad Kerel Parke is pleading with the 25-year-old to turn himself into authorities so he can get needed mental help.

Parke is suspected of killing his mother and grandfather at a home on Tulare Avenue in Fresno on Jan. 6 and is wanted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

“We do forgive you,” Gloria Sayles, Parke’s aunt, said during a news conference Friday at the sheriff’s office.

“Yes, it hurts. But we are family, and please if you are there and if you are listening to this, please turn yourself in.”

The victims — 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz and his 58-year-old daughter, Melba Abdelaziz —were found by deputies responding to a call of an injured person. They found Mel Abdelaziz in the front yard of the home. Melba Abdelaziz was inside the house when officers arrived, according to Sheriff Maragret Mims.

They weren’t living at the home, and detectives are still investigating exactly why they were at that location, Mims said Friday.

The sheriff shared few new details about the case during the news conference, instead letting the family offer their remembrances of the victims and speak directly to Parke.

“It takes a lot of courage for this family to be here today,” Mims said.

Victims involved with Fresno churches

Mel Abdelaziz was a long-time pastor in the area. He served at Christian Fellowship church on Cedar and McKinley avenues before retiring when his wife died in 2011.

He was also man making a “miraculous” recovery, Sayles said, after suffering a major stroke last year. He had been sent into hospice after the family was told he had months to live, she said.

But at the time of his death, he was out of hospice and living with his daughters and no longer in need of his wheelchair. He could get around with his walker, Sayles said.

“Melba, my sister, and Mel my dad were very powerful, wonderful people.”

Melba Abdelaziz moved to Fresno last year, leaving her church and a job in Los Angeles to come and help care for her father. Her daughter, Ahmonda Parke, said Melba was someone who would literally give people the shoes off her feet, or let a fellow church congregant borrow their brand new car because she thought that family needed it more.

She knew God would provide, Ahmonda Parke said.

“That’s how my mom was,” she said.

“We’ve seen blessings upon blessing upon blessing in our family.”

A celebration of life will be held for Mel and Melba Jan. 21 at the Celebration Church in Clovis. Remembrance can be sent to the church, the family said.

Report information to detective

While the sheriff would not comment on Rahmad Parke’s mental health at the time of the killings, the family said they wanted to help him get the care he needed.

“Mental illness is truly real,” Ahmonda Parke said.

“Please, pray, pray, pray for our family at this time.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8204 or 559-448-7089. Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You may submit a tip and remain anonymous at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Reference case # 22-204.