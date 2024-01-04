Family, police search for 79-year-old woman last seen in north Charlotte

A local family is pleading for help to find their mother.

Seventy-nine-year-old Nancy Brown has been missing since the early morning hours of Dec. 9 when she left her son’s home in north Charlotte.

Police told Channel 9 that they’ve gotten very few solid leads and sightings.

CMPD ask for public’s help to find missing north Charlotte woman

Her family told Channel 9 that Brown is from Brooklyn, so she’s tough. They said she’s also a world traveler but was diagnosed with dementia in recent years and that has changed her ability to be out in the world by herself.

Her daughter-in-law says Brown was in Charlotte visiting for the holidays and may have gotten confused about how to get home since she lives in New York.

They’re desperately hoping someone has seen her and can help.

Nancy Brown is five feet, eight inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Neuhoff Lane in north Charoltte, not far from the Goodwill on Harris Boulevard.

She may have been wearing dark clothes with a teal jacket and a white hat and is possibly carrying a rolling black suitcase.

If you see Brown, the police said to call 911 right away.

VIDEO: Missing Charlotte woman with dementia may have gotten onto bus



