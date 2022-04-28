Family, police searching for Troy man missing since Tuesday

A concerned family and the Troy Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a man missing from his Troy home since Tuesday morning.

Troy Police confirmed the family reported Richard Maedge, 53, at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. His son, Austin Maedge, said he last saw his father at his job “when he came to get a key to a key to our storage unit.”

There has been some “family drama,” Austin Maedge said, but he does not know if that could have triggered his father to be depressed. He said it is not like his father to walk away and not come back.

“He may have been overwhelmed with what’s going on,” he said. “We just want to know he is safe.”

Troy Police Sgt. Daniel Lipe said the family reported Maedge “was last seen leaving his residence Tuesday wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-667-6731.

“We really don’t have a lot to go off of,” Lipe said. “We are working with the family and looking for the public’s help.”

Austin said his father likes the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues and that it’s not unusual for him to walk into a bar to watch the games.