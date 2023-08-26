Family of pregnant woman killed in police shooting hold candlelight vigil, seek answers

The family of a 21-year-old pregnant woman shot and killed by police Thursday at a Blendon Township Kroger say that a Friday night candlelight vigil is just the beginning of their search for answers — and justice.

Ta'Kiya Young, 21, of Columbus, died in the fatal police shooting, as did her unborn child. Young's family said she was pregnant with her third child, a girl, and was due to give birth in November. She also has two sons, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Sandriana McBroom, 22, lights candles that spell out "RIP Kiya" at a vigil held for of 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young, who was shot and killed by Blendon Township police outside the Sunbury Road Kroger Thursday. Young was pregnant with her third child, a girl, and was due to give birth in November, according to family.

More than two dozen family and friends gathered at her grandmother's home on the Northeast Side where they lit candles in memory of Young and the unborn child who was also lost.

More: Coroner IDs 21-year-old pregnant woman shot and killed by Blendon Twp. police. What we know

Her grandmother, Nadine Young, told The Dispatch the family wants clear answers about why her granddaughter was deemed a lethal threat.

"They didn't have to kill two lives," she said. "Her and a new baby girl she was excited about."

Nadine Young, 61, right, vows to get justice for her pregnant granddaughter, Ta'Kiya Young, who was shot and killed by Blendon Township police outside the Sunbury Road Kroger on Thursday. Her unborn child also died.

Police say theft led to pregnant woman using car as weapon

The shooting, which occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday outside the Kroger located at 5991 S. Sunbury Road, is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said in a video statement Friday afternoon that the officers, who were on duty and in the area for an unrelated call for service, are on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Police allege Young and others were stealing from Kroger, and said the two officers were in the Kroger parking lot helping someone who was having car problems when a store employee alerted them to Young, alleging she had taken multiple bottles of alcohol from the store without paying.

Young got into a four-door Lexus sedan that did not have a license plate, Belford said his statement, and was illegally parked in a handicapped spot.

One officer went to the driver's side of the car, Belford said, and gave her verbal commands to stop. The other officer then moved in front of Young's vehicle, he said. Police allegedly fired once, striking Young, whose car then traveled about 50 feet before crashing.

Family say fatal shooting was unnecessary

Nadine Young learned about Belford releasing a statement Friday when The Dispatch asked her about it, saying police hadn't contacted the family beforehand.

Friends comfort one another at a private candlelight vigil held for of 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young, a pregnant mother who was shot and killed by Blendon Township police outside the Sunbury Road Kroger near Westerville Thursday.

Young's grandmother said she felt like Blendon Township police were trying to build a narrative about Young before they release the body camera footage, which could be released as soon as Monday.

"She stole something from the store," she said. "You didn't have to shoot the woman; she would have eventually gotten out of the ... car. You didn't have to kill her and the baby."

The family's top priority, Nadine Young said, is making funeral arrangements and building a support network for her two young surviving sons. She said her granddaughter had a knack for bringing family together, and that the police shooting has them scrambling into action.

"We're all going to be rallying around (her sons), and be the village for them," she said. "Taking care of them, getting them into school, and keeping them focused and not having them hate the police. I don't want them growing up like that."

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Family seeks answers for fatal police shooting of pregnant woman