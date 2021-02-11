Family of pregnant woman killed in Wake County says she won’t be forgotten

The family of Brittany Samone Smith vowed Thursday not to let her become another Black woman killed and forgotten.

The family released a statement, the day after authorities confirmed that the body of the missing pregnant woman was found in a suitcase by the Neuse River on Monday. Smith was 28 years old.

“We are asking for everyone to stand up and join us in this fight for justice for Brittany Samone Smith, and stand up for all these missing black girls who have now become invisible,” the statement said. “We will not let her become (in)visible. We will not let the light stop shining on her.

“We will continue to say her name over and over again … and we won’t care if you are tired of hearing it,” the statement continued. “We will let Brittany’s cry flow through us until we get Justice because we stand for truth. And the truth is that she was massacred, and no one deserves that.”

Late Wednesday night, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced it had arrested two people in the case after a traffic stop.

Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, 24, are charged with murder, murder of an unborn child and concealment of body. They are scheduled to make their first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

The family, in their statement, also lashed out at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the media for its handling of the case. Family spokesperson Tyaisha Williams-Troy said Smith’s relatives only learned the sex of the Smith’s unborn child, Aspen, from news reports.

Investigation takes a turn

What started as a missing person’s case turned into a homicide investigation Monday morning, Sheriff Gerald Baker said Wednesday night at a news conference. Baker said many aspects of the case remain under investigation, including a possible motive.

Smith had been reported missing Thursday, The N&O reported. She was last seen near Fox Run Drive in Wendell. Dale Williams told the newspaper Tuesday that Smith and her boyfriend had been living in a tent in the backyard of his Wendell home since June.

Baker said detectives searched the property for clues to her disappearance. But further investigation led detectives to Johnson and Trevathan at an unidentified motel.

An arrest warrant says the body of Smith, six months pregnant with a baby boy, was found in a purple suitcase tossed in the Neuse River on or about Friday. The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, which identified the body as Smith’s. Detectives said Wednesday that the initial cause of death is strangulation.

Living in man’s backyard

Williams said Smith and her boyfriend had been squatting in a home and then in a tent on a vacant lot. They were only going to stay in his backyard for a couple of weeks, but those weeks turned into months, Williams said.

“It is better than having them on the streets,” Williams said.

Smith’s grandmother bought the couple a space heater when it got cold, and Williams ran an extension cord from his house so they could plug it in. Sometimes they would come inside to do laundry, use the shower and cook.

The last time Williams said he saw Smith was the night of Feb. 3, a Wednesday, when he dropped her off at the Zebulon grocery store where her boyfriend works.

Smith’s boyfriend told Williams he last saw Smith either that night or the next day getting into a car with two people and later spoke to her on the phone while she was in the car, Williams said.

Smith’s boyfriend reported her missing to police after she had not returned home for hours, Williams said.

Baker said his detectives have been working “around the clock” to find Smith. And while they’re trained to handle sensitive cases, this type of case can take its toll, he said.

“No one deserves to have their life taken, for it to end the way this one ended,” Baker said. “We’re law enforcement officers, but we’re human, too.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.