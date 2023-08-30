Family ‘pretty much in disbelief’ after security guard killed in midtown parking deck

Police are still searching for a shooter after a security guard was killed while someone was confronting carjacking suspects early Monday morning.

Sha’darrian Jacobs, 33, was shot and killed in a midtown Atlanta parking deck on Spring Street just after 2 a.m.

The heartbroken family told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that they are on a mission to find their loved one’s killer.

“If you guys know anything, will you please contact the authorities,” cousin Nicklaus Jacobs pleaded.

Police say someone was trying to stop a group of suspected thieves from breaking into cars in the parking deck.

At some point, bullets started flying and one of them hit Sha’darrian Jacobs, who was in the middle of his lunch break inside the garage.

“I was actually asleep and I just heard my mom in the room, screaming and yelling that Sha’darrian was killed. So I just hopped up and just pretty much in disbelief,” Nicklaus Jacobs said.

Seiden spoke with the owner of another local security company about the dangers guards can face.

Parris Brooks, the CEO of Gridiron Protection Agency, says this is a reminder of what his staff faces on a daily basis.

Brooks recently launched a command center and gave each of his 20 guards a body camera that provides live streams so he can keep an eye on them.

“It’s one of those things that you’ll never know what you’ll get in this line,” Brooks said.

Police are calling the search for Sha’darrian Jacobs’ killer an ongoing investigation. They say they are reviewing surveillance footage in the hopes they can identify a suspect.

