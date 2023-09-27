Family Pride Night at WOW! to unite, provide resources to diverse families

Sep. 26—The WOW! Children's Museum will host a night of fun activities and resources for LGBTQ families and allies at Family Pride Night.

The children's museum, 110 N. Harrison Ave. in Lafayette, is partnering with OUT Boulder County to host the event, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The event will include craft projects, drag storytime with Shirley Delta Blow, and face painting.

"We want all families to know they belong at WOW! as part of our mission to inspire every child's learning and curiosity through play," WOW!'s Executive Director Joanna Cagan said in a news release.

Tickets for the event are $1, as part of the Play For All Initiative that provides museum access and special programs for the diverse families of the local community. Tickets for the event are available at tinyurl.com/WOWFamilyPride.

More information about the event is available at wowchildrensmuseum.org/news-events.