Family processes grief one year after Funnel Cake Man’s death

NaKesha Davis laughed lightly between tears thinking about how her husband, Tavares Davis, who was fatally shot one year ago, would’ve reacted to her closing The Funnel Cake Man businesses in Orland Park and Merrillville, Indiana, to grieve him.

“He would’ve given us a side eye, but I’m sure he’d understand,” NaKesha Davis said, recalling her husband was hard working and dedicated to the business they started together.

NaKesha and their two oldest children still run and operate the businesses, she said, so it was important for them to take time off for their mental health. The businesses were closed from Aug. 2-14, she said.

“It was important for me and my children to disconnect and take some time to process the grief,” NaKesha said. “The wound is still so deep it’s unbearable.”

Tavares Davis, 41, was fatally shot Aug. 2, 2022, in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, Dolton, according to the Dolton Police Department.

To honor his memory this year, NaKesha said she went to the cemetery Aug. 2 and spent the day with their children. NaKesha said she doesn’t call the day of his death an anniversary because that implies a celebration.

“I’m not celebrating that day,” NaKesha said. “On that day, I’m mourning his loss.”

Another way they processed their grief, NaKesha said, was by embodying Tavares Davis’ adventurous spirit and his saying: “No Davis left behind.”

For example, they went zip lining, which their daughter picked as an adventurous activity because the last time she went zip lining was with her dad, NaKesha said.

NaKesha said she was terrified, but her daughter reminded her what Tavares Davis would’ve said.

“She was like ‘No Davis left behind. Daddy would want you to be adventurous,’” NaKesha said. “That’s something that Tavares taught us — just how to live.”

The family honors Tavares Davis’ memory daily, by talking about him and keeping his business going, NaKesha said. Their youngest child, a 2-year-old son, has stopped asking where his dad is, she said, but knows to blow a kiss into the air when he misses him.

“We always talk about him. He’s always in the forefront of our conversations. ‘What would Dad say? What would Dad do?’' NaKesha Davis said.

Police previously said a 27-year-old and another man who were seen fleeing the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan license plates both are persons of interest in the case.

Surveillance video shows the 27-year-old entering a white Mercedes-Benz SUV with other people, including Tavares Davis, police said. Tavares Davis was fatally shot and then thrown from the vehicle, police said.

While the 27-year-old man was arrested and processed on a warrant from another police agency, Dolton police Chief Robert Collins said in October he was not in custody in connection with Davis’ death.

In February, Collins said investigators know the identities of those involved in Tavares Davis’ death but arrests haven’t been made. Collins did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment.

NaKesha said she isn’t sure where the case stands because she hasn’t heard back from the detective on the case after she called earlier this month.

“I do want some answers,” she said. “I’m hopeful, I really am. He deserves justice and those people involved held accountable for his murder.”

The family is offering up to $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

NaKesha said she reached out to Cook County Crime Stoppers to offer the reward so people with information have an anonymous way of reporting what they know. Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $1,000 for tips submitted that lead to an arrest, she said.

“I will never stop seeking justice for my husband,” NaKesha said.