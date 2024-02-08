Family pushes for change 10 years after son’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been 10 years, but the memories of what happened at the Florida State Fair remain vivid for family members.

14-year-old Andrew Joseph was kicked out of the fair in 2014, and was hit by a car while trying to cross I-4.

His family held a candlelight vigil at the Partico Café in downtown Tampa on Wednesday to ensure his death will not be forgotten.

Since his tragic passing, his parents Andrew and Deanna, and the community have demanded change.

“We’ve been boots on the ground since day one,” Andrew Joseph Jr. said.

The Joseph’s say their son was at “School Day” at the fairgrounds. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office maintains nearly 100 teenagers, including Andrew, were kicked out of the fair after getting out of control.

Andrew tried crossing I-4, but was hit by a car and killed.

The Josephs said they never got a call to let them know their son was no longer at the fair.

Since then, they’ve been advocates for student safety at the fair.

“A death that happened in the manner of Andrew’s death will never happen again to another child,” Deanna Joseph said.

Their efforts have led to requirements for more adult supervision and surveillance cameras.

However, their fight for change comes with the painful reminder that their son’s death could have been prevented.

“He’s still my best friend,” Andrew Joseph said. “I didn’t get a chance to see him graduate from high school. I didn’t get a chance to drop him off at college.”

In September 2022, the Joseph family was awarded $15 million in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

