Family pushes for everyone to wear seatbelts after daughter’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One Florida family knows firsthand the heartache of losing a loved one who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt in a crash.

16-year-old Brooke Rice died in a crash five years ago and her family wants to make sure what happened to their daughter doesn’t happen to anyone else.

They started the initiative to honor her for generations to come. It’s called “Buckle up for Brooke.”

Brooke was just driving around a neighborhood with her friends with something unexpected crossed their path.

“Brooke would be here today if she had her seatbelt on,” said Tammy Calhoun, Brooke’s mother. “It’s devastating because we live with the consequences and the pain and suffering.”

Brooke’s best friend was also in the car and remembers the tragedy that unfolded.

“An animal walked across the road and it spooked my friend who was the driver,” Sophie Shrader said. “She overcorrected and it was also raining. We spun out and flipped.”

Now Brooke’s family and friends are sending a distinct message and a reminder to the community — “Buckle up for Brooke.”

“None of us were wearing a seatbelt,” Shrader said. “Three of us were ejected out of the car.”

