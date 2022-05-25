Family questions the actions of Racine officer who fatally shot man last week

Da'shontay King, 37, is identified as the man shot and killed by a Racine Police Officer Zachary Brenner on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the man shot and killed by a Racine police officer last Friday.

The DOJ on Tuesday identified Da'shontay L. King, 37, of Racine as the man who was killed last week. The agency also released the name of the officer involved in the shooting -- Zachary B. Brenner, who the DOJ describes as having four years in law enforcement.

Brenner was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

King's sister, Natasha Mullen, said she wants to know the "action" King took, as described by Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson, that resulted in the officer firing his weapon.

The DOJ did not describe any action King took resulting in his death.

"Following a foot chase, King was seen with a handgun at which time Officer Brenner discharged his firearm, striking King," the DOJ states in its news release.

Robinson and the DOJ said the incident was captured on a body-worn camera, but authorities have not shared when that video will be released to the public.

Mullen said it was in King's nature to run from the police. "Every time he was arrested, they had to catch him," Mullen said.

Racine police have been executing search warrants on "identified" individuals due to a rise in gun violence, Robinson said at Friday's press conference. King was found guilty of a recklessly endangering safety, a felony, in 2002. He was prohibited by law from carrying a gun his entire adult life.

King was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm, another felony, in 2003. Also, King was found guilty of a felony drug charge in 2006. At the time of his death, he had three criminal cases open in Wisconsin – a drug charge, being a felon in possession of a firearm again and bail jumping.

The Racine Police Department says Da'shontay King was carrying this gun before he was shot and killed by an officer on Friday.

"He had his own flaws, but that wasn't all he was," Mullen said. "He was a great dad. His children were the highlight of his life. He spent a lot time with his sons." King was a father of four boys.

Mullen said when protesters set fire to a Community Oriented Policing building in Racine in 2020, King organized a barbecue to bring awareness, and to show the community needed to stand side-by-side with police.

"They're not going to mention all the things that he has done within his community, they'll just mention all the bad things that he's done in his past," Mullen said.

