Family questions C&Y role in Arabella case

Nov. 24—SUNBURY — Nearly a week after a jury found Jahrid Burgess guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, the role of Northumberland County's Children and Youth agency in the case remains in dispute.

Relatives of Arabella say they still wonder why more attention wasn't paid by Northumberland County's Children & Youth agency to the 3-year-old, who was beaten to death two years ago.

Both a former caseworker for Northumberland County's Children & Youth agency and a current county agency supervisor testified for the defense in last week's homicide trial, saying they saw nothing concerning when they visited.

Former Northumberland County Children and Youth caseworker Brittany Kendrick testified during the trial she visited with Arabella on the afternoon of October 10, 2019, the day Burgess was deemed to have delivered the fatal blow to Arabella by throwing her onto a foam sofa causing the child to strike her head and suffer severe head trauma, according to arresting state trooper Brian Siebert and testimony during the three-day trial.

Kendrick, called as a witness by Burgess' defense attorney Richard Feudale, said she never checked Arabella for marks, and that the child had no visible limitations.

Her testimony contradicted that of Geisinger Medical Center doctor, Paul Bellino, who said the child had up to 44 injuries, some that were weeks old and healing. Bellino also testified the child would have been in pain and would have had limited movement ability.

The second Children and Youth employee to testify was a current supervisor in the department, Tracy Guinther. Guinther said she reviewed reports by the caseworker and that claims of abuse were "unfounded."

The testimony of both was "surprising" according to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who prosecuted the case.

Family concerns

Arabella's aunt, Mandy Kegler, of Sunbury, and the child's half-sister, Amanda Parker, 21, of Watsontown, say they both pleaded with Children and Youth officials to "listen to families" and that they were both also stunned by the testimony of the agency officials.

Kegler gained legal custody of the child after Arabella was beaten by Burgess. The child was in a coma and eventually died from her injuries more than a month later.

Kegler said she herself made calls to Northumberland County officials on behalf of her concerns for Arabella.

"I think they need to listen to families more," Kegler said Friday. "If there are that many allegations then please start to listen."

Parker's family members said they had previous discussions with caseworkers about Arabella's well-being, but they maintain most calls fell on deaf ears.

"I remember when we went to Jahrid's house when they were staying in Sunbury and we called police and Children and Youth and nothing was done," Kegler said. "I mean there were several calls to the agency from July through October and here we are."

Amanda Parker said she was concerned her sister wasn't checked. "I don't get it," she said. "There were so many calls to Children and Youth, including from me, and my sister was not evaluated at all."

Conflicting testimonyBurgess, his mother, Christy Willis, 52, of Sunbury, and Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, who is charged with murder as an accomplice, waited 49 minutes before calling for help, according to police and testimony during the three-day trial. When they finally made the call they told first responders Arabella had a seizure.

Willis was sentenced to up to 17 years in state prison, the maximum sentence allowed, for providing false and misleading statements to police. Delcamp has a pre-trial motion hearing on Dec. 20 and Burgess is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4.

Dr. Alejandro Bugarini, who operated on Arabella's brain, testified that every second mattered in trying to save Arabella's life.

However, Kendrick testified she visited with Arabella at noon on Oct. 10 said she saw "no signs of limitations." Kendrick testified that when she visited with Arabella, the child seemed, "comfortable and happy," with Burgess. Kendrick said she did not check the child physically for abuse.

Matulewicz asked Kendrick if she evaluated Arabella when she was at the home.

"Did you check her for bruising?" Matulewicz asked Kendrick. "No," she responded. "I couldn't do that unless we had a new claim of abuse."

Matulewicz said after the trial that he couldn't believe what he was hearing, including testimony from Burgess that he thought Bellino was lying.

"I was sickened by the Children and Youth officials testifying on behalf of Jahrid Burgess," Matulewicz said. "The child was visited on the day of the incident and the doctor testified injuries were weeks old."

Matulewicz declined any other comment on the case.

Other reports 'unfounded'Testimony and court documents also show previous reports and complaints to Children and Youth officials by friends and family members of Arabella were all deemed "unfounded" even though Bellino said the child sustained broken ribs and two broken collarbones, a broken wrist as well as several other injuries.

Kendrick also testified she had no problems getting in touch with Delcamp or Burgess to check in on Arabella, but they rarely used cellphones to communicate because Delcamp was using Facebook, Kendrick testified.

Kendrick testified the agency would set up appointments through the social media site. Kendrick said sometimes when she would arrive at the home of Delcamp and Burgess and no one was home so she would leave a card on the door and either Delcamp or Burgess would return a call or send a message through social media.

Children and Youth Director Katrina Gownley said using Facebook to contact people is not a common practice of the department. Brandon Cwalina, the press secretary for the state Department of Human Services said there is no department policy specific to communicating through social media.

"If a parent identifies a preferred method of communication, the caseworker should consider the needs of the family and use the best and most effective way to good communication with them in an effort to ensure child safety," Cwalina said.

"We do not use Facebook and she may have done that but we don't make it a practice or a policy," Gownley said. "It's not how we generally do things."

Gownley said using Facebook to get a hold of someone even if it is a "clever" idea, is not condoned.

Children & Youth visits

Delcamp testified Burgess would make her remain in an attic when they lived in Sunbury when Children and Youth officials arrived.

During testimony in Willis' trial, it was alleged Burgess would use his mother's vehicle to drive around so they could avoid county officials. Delcamp testified Burgess told her if officials saw Arabella, they would take her.

Gownley said a child can't be removed from a home because a caretaker or caretakers do not have cellphones. "They are not a necessity," she said.

Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he would be speaking with Gownley to become more familiar with policies and procedures for the agency.

"These are things we absolutely will take a look at," he said. "We have great staff and we just want to make sure we are doing all we can to continue to update our policies and procedures."

Gownley said her staff is constantly looking at cases and ways to improve.

Kegler said she also wants Children and Youth to pay attention and listen to families.

"Not every claim is false," she said. "I would not want to have another family go through what we did."