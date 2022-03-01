Family questions Kansas City police investigation of 29-year-old mother’s untimely death

The family of a 29-year-old woman who was found dead in a home in southeast Kansas City last month has raised questions regarding the Kansas City Police Department’s investigation.

Asia Maynard was reported dead Feb. 19. Officers with the Kansas City Department found the mother of four’s body at a home in the 8200 block of East 57th Street in Kansas City around 8 a.m. that day.

Police have an open investigation into Maynard’s death, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email. There has not yet been a ruling on Maynard’s cause of death,

Becchina said that usually takes weeks, sometimes months, and will be handled by the medical examiner’s office.

Detectives conducted a preliminary investigation alongside medical examiners, Becchina said, and found no immediate signs of foul play.

Maynard’s family has demanded answers, saying that the information presented by Kansas City police does not add up.

Family says Maynard went on a date on Friday, Feb. 18 and was never heard from again. Teara Maynard, her sister, called police to file a missing persons report on Feb. 20 and was later notified that she had been found dead.

In the time since, Teara Maynard said the family has questioned the investigation led by KCPD. They believe the man she visited with, and whose home her body was discovered in, may have provided illegal drugs that led to her untimely death.

“All we really want is answers of what really happened,” Teara Maynard said.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.