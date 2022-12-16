Family raises funds to bury pregnant 22-year-old fatally shot in Kansas City

The family of a 22-year-old pregnant homicide victim, shot in Kansas City’s North Town Fork Creek neighborhood Dec. 6, is raising funds to offset costs after a “senseless and evil act of violence,” according to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor.

Before her death, Shayla Curts was 31 weeks pregnant and had two small children, 4-year-old Mars and 10-month-old Winter. Curts was looking forward to meeting her baby girl, whom she’d named Soleil, according to the page.

“She was making amazing strides in her life so that she could provide a loving home for her young family, and in one instant, it was all taken away,” the fundraiser reads.

The costs are meant to help Curt’s mother, Dezirae, who is caring for Curts’ children and making funeral arrangements. A private viewing for Curts was held this week.

“There are no words to express the enormous sorrow in our hearts,” an organizer wrote.

Emmett C. Williams, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Shayla Curts, according to court documents filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The evening of Curts’ murder, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue around 8 p.m. Officers entered a residence and found the young mother unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses told detectives a man known as “EW ‘‘ had visited with Curts that night and at one point abruptly said he was leaving. Both reported hearing one gunshot before seeing someone run north on Bellefontaine.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the 22-year-old died of a single gunshot to the head, prosecutors say.

Around 4:15 a.m. the following morning, authorities say Williams called 911 from the 2600 block of Blue Parkway to report that he “had shot someone.”

During an interview with homicide detectives, Williams said he had been dealing with emotional problems, as well as mental health and drug abuse issues, causing him to “snap.” He then led police to a wooded area where he had stowed away a 9mm firearm and other belongings.

Williams is being held without bond and will appear for a bond review hearing Monday afternoon.

Curts’ family thanked everyone who has raised support for Curts’ funeral and children, asking donors and loved ones to pray that justice will be served. As of Friday, over $11,000 has been raised via the GoFundMe.

“The love is felt so deeply, it is a silver lining during our time of extreme pain and sorrow,” the page reads. “Just knowing that so many people care so much soothes our aching hearts.”

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to the reporting of this story.