Family rallies after charges filed against former APD officer accused of killing their son

The family of a man killed by a former Atlanta Police officer held a rally this morning after criminal charges were filed.

Jimmy Atchison was killed in 2019.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was unarmed.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims heard from Atchison’s family Monday-- about what they want to see happen next.

The family says this is a significant step toward justice for Jimmy.

The 21-year-old father of two died four years ago next month.

TRENDING STORIES:

Family members gathered outside the Fulton County Courthouse, joined by attorneys and other supporters.

The Fulton County grand jury indicted former Atlanta Police Officer Sung Kim with involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath charges.

Kim and an FBI Task Force were searching for Atchison in January 2019 after he was accused of armed robbery. Family members say he had his hands in the air and was trying to surrender when he was shot in the face.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators say no weapon was ever found at the scene.

Atchison’s family has called for charges ever since. His father says this indictment is the result of a tireless effort to deliver justice for Jimmy Atchison.

IN OTHER NEWS: