Family reaches settlement with Center Twp. in death of good Samaritan

PITTSBURGH – Several months after the death of a good Samaritan from Industry, possibly at the hands of a local police officer, a settlement has been reached in a civil lawsuit filed against Center Township.

According to district court records, the $950,000 settlement will bring an end to the civil lawsuit that was filed by the family of 48-year-old Ken Vinyard after he died during an interaction with off-duty Center Township police officer John Hawk. While helping the victim of a shooting, witnesses said Hawk pushed Vinyard to the ground, which led to the Industry man's death.

In the breakdown of the settlement, the judge noted $570,000 would be awarded to Vinyard's estate for the damages sustained by the family and $380,000 for wrongful death. Attorney Joel Sansone's firm was awarded 40% of the total settlement for representing the Vinyard family.

Center Township's solicitor was unavailable for comment on Monday to clarify how much of these fees would be covered by insurance or tax dollars.

While this will bring an end to the civil actions against the department, the decision to pursue criminal charges against Hawk has not been decided yet. Earlier this year, the case was transferred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office due to a conflict of interest. Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said he referred the case to the organization as Hawk had worked in his office part-time as a member of the Beaver County SWAT team.

At this time, the attorney general's office has not announced any updates to the criminal investigation into Hawk's actions in the death of Vinyard. When asked about the status, representatives at the office said that at this time they "do not have anything to offer on the matter."

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Lawsuit settled in case involving death after push by police officer