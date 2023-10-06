Family reacts to 17-year sentence for man who killed teenager during Port Orchard drug deal

PORT ORCHARD — Friends and family of Tyrone Sero filled a Kitsap County courtroom Thursday with red hooded sweatshirts, bearing the lyrics of Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars” and the phrase “Long Live Tyrone” along with images of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed by Kannon Anthony Stephens in 2021.

Flanked by an increased presence of correctional officers due to an outburst at the Sept. 29 sentencing hearing for another man charged in the killing, Stephens sat before Superior Court Judge Jennifer Forbes as he was sentenced to 207 months, or more than 17 years, in prison.

Stephens, now 21 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement, rendering criminal assistance in the first degree and criminal mischief.

“We are here not even going to trial on behalf of the master mind, the perpetrator, the one who pulled the trigger and only 17 years is what’s being offered by the state in replace of my cousin’s life that he will never get back,” said Kyra Sero as she stepped up to the stand, her written speech shaking between her hands. “You (Stephens) may not be getting the life sentence you deserve here today, but I’ll be sure it’s a life sentence of consistent reminder of who Tyrone Sero was.”

Stephens sat forward, facing away as family and friends clad in red read statements following the plea.

Stephens’ hearing followed the sentencing of Karlen Merle Talent, now 22, who received as sentence of 7 years and 9 months in prison after he and Eli Malcom Gregory, 20, pleaded guilty as accomplices to second-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery charges, as well as counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief while armed and first-degree rendering criminal assistance in August. Gregory is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 23.

Sero’s father, William Sero, had threatened Talent at the earlier hearing, and Forbes stated that as the reason there were about 12 correctional officers positioned along the courtroom walls while Stephens made his plea.

Forbes initially didn’t allow William Sero to be present in the courtroom, which drew murmurs of discontent in the audience and dissent from prosecutors. After permission was acknowledged by Stephens, Forbes allowed Sero to sit in the back of the courtroom and issue a statement later in the hearing.

When William Sero stood at the stand, Jason Costa stood behind him, gripping his shoulder for support. Sero asked Stephens to look at him, which Stephens refused as he stared forward.

“You just need to realize what you did was (expletive) wrong,” Sero said. “If your family's watching right now, how would they feel if it was you? Put yourself in my shoes, understand where I'm coming from. What I'm dealing with every single day. He didn't deserve this, he just wanted to live.”

Nearly two years ago, Tyrone Sero went missing after he’d planned to meet up with Stephens to sell him marijuana, according to court documents. Surveillance footage of a South Kitsap parking lot showed Sero walking toward a Toyota 4Runner with a backpack. After Sero climbed into the vehicle, there was a struggle as someone pulled him into the back seat area. A friend who’d driven with Tyrone to the meeting reported hearing a sound like a firecracker going off as the SUV sped off.

After Sero disappeared, a large group of his friends and family confronted Stephens’ family in Pierce County, where they assumed Sero was being held against his will. During the confrontation, shots were fired and one person was injured, a Kitsap County sheriff’s detective wrote in a report. The following day, Stephens spoke with investigators at the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office and told them he’d hidden in the back of the 4Runner and had shot and killed Sero in the 4Runner.

Stephens and his companions, Talent and Gregory, then took Sero’s body to a property in Mason County to burn it in a firepit.

“The stories about Tyrone, his exploits, his perspective, his generosity, make him one of a kind,” said Sero’s friend, Trevor Rupright in a written statement. “But the truth is that he was larger than life. Tyrone's heart was a bottomless well, filling bucket after bucket for those around him.”

Emotion filled the room as one person spoke after another, each voicing frustration at Stephens’ sentence.

“There will never be enough words to describe the amount of pain that we go through, never enough time in prison or hell for you, the one that took Tyrone from us,” said Beth Meadows, Sero’s aunt. “Every day for the rest of our lives we live without Tyrone. Our family functions, birthdays, holidays, and all the laughter and joy ends when everyone goes home.”

After everyone had spoken, both prosecutors and Stephens’ defense attorney, Timothy Lewis, expressed disappointment at the final plea agreement. But neither the state nor Stephens wanted to leave the decision up to the discretion of a jury.

“Saying that this was a heavily negotiated case would be an understatement,” Lewis said. “In my experience, you can often tell when an appropriate settlement has been reached because frankly, none of the sides are happy with it and I believe that’s precisely what we have.”

Forbes addressed the courtroom to close the hearing: “Our justice system is imperfect — it is a system that people think will provide some sense of peace and fairness. And for those of us who are in the system, we know it is not that.”

