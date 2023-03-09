Family releases chilling new details about 16-year-old’s disappearance, murder in new petition

Family members have released new information about the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl and launched a petition for a full investigation into her death.

Susana Morales vanished in July. Her skeletal remains were found more than six months later in a wooded area of Gwinnett County near the Barrow County line.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A former Doraville police officer, Miles Bryant, was arrested in Morales’ death after his gun was found near the body.

What the family is demanding in a new petition, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Family members have now launched a petition at Justice4Susana.com calling for a more thorough investigation into the case.

In the petition, Morales’ sister, Jasmine Morales’, released more details about the night of her sister’s disappearance and what followed. Morales said her sister was with her family all day, but later that night decided to walk to a friend’s home at a nearby apartment complex.

“Her friend lived in the neighborhood, a 9-minute walk from our house, and she spent the evening there until around 9:40 PM when she texted our mom letting us know she was on the way home,” Jasmine Morales said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jasmine Morales said that by 10 p.m., her family knew something had gone wrong. Morales said they asked Gwinnett Police to look for her, but they were told they had to wait 48 hours to report her missing. Morales said that from the beginning, police treated her sister like a runaway.

“How could she run away when she was on her way home?” Morales asked.

On their own, the family found a neighbor with a doorbell camera that caught her walking just a few doors down from her house at 9:40 p.m.

Morales said that on Feb. 8, a driver pulled over on Highway 316 to make a phone call. The driver ended up walking into the woods and found Susana Morales’ remains.

Jasmine Morales said that when Bryant was arrested in Morales’ death, they were able to connect that he acted as security at the same apartment complex that Susana Morales’ friend lived at, the same one she left on the night of July 26.