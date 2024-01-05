Family remember 'precious' Jamie Donnelly after fatal Swindon crash

Jamie's family said he "left a lasting impression" on everyone who met him

The family of a 17-year-old who died in a road accident have described him as a "cheeky chappy" who "knew how to light up the room".

Jamie Donnelly died on Tuesday evening when the Vauxhall Astra he was in collided with a roundabout on the A419 in Swindon while being pursued by police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

His family said: "Our precious Jamie has been taken from us far too soon."

They added: "He was a cheeky chappy, a very talented football player and an all-round sports man.

"He had such an infectious laugh and knew how to light up a room. He had the best sense of humour and had anyone who met him in fits of laughter.

"Jamie was very popular and never forgot anyone he met and vice versa - he left a lasting impression on anyone who met him.

"Our family dog Buddy will miss Jamie playing with him and giving him all his attention.

"Jamie will be sorely missed by all of his family and close friends."

'Halt on donations'

Jamie's family added that a GoFundMe page which has been set up on behalf of the family was not set up by them or any of their close friends.

"We appreciate that many of our friends have contributed to the page and we really appreciate your generosity," they said.

"We would urge, as a family, that any future donations be stopped whilst we consider the most suitable charity we would like to donate to."

They said they will be holding a private wake for family and close friends.

They added: "We would like to thank Jamie's friends who have set up a vigil on the bench at St Andrews Ridge. We have been to see it and we appreciate the flowers, cards and balloons."

Three other occupants of the Astra sustained minor injuries and were arrested.

Wiltshire Police says it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.

