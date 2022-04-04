Family remembers man killed by neighbor who then died at the hands of Arkansas officers

Two people are dead and two people are injured including an East Arkansas sheriff.

Arkansas State Police are handling the investigation that started with two people being shot at a home in Parkin, Arkansas, and ended with the suspect dead in Wynne after a shootout with officers.

SEE MORE: Suspect killed during shootout that injured Arkansas sheriff, officials say

FOX13 spoke to the family of the man killed in the shooting that started it all. According to investigators, Shoron Selvy and Patricia Pepper were shot at a house off of Smithdale Avenue in Parkin, Arkansas.

Selvy died from his injuries. Arkansas State Police said Pepper was in stable condition at Regional One in Memphis on Monday.

Investigators said 20-year-old Darius Kirkwood, a neighbor, opened fire on them, then drove to Wynne. Investigators said Kirkwood led officers on a high-speed chase.

When he finally stopped, state police said he and the officers shot each other. Cross County Sheriff David West was injured. Kirkwood was killed.

Selvy’s uncle spoke to FOX13′s Tom Dees about his nephew.

“Well, Shoron was a jester of the neighborhood. Every time I saw him he would yell, ‘How you doing, Uncle Pete?’ He always had a smile on his face,” Herman Harris said.

Pepper’s family didn’t want to talk, but told FOX13 that she is a good person. They said she and Selvy were boyfriend and girlfriend. They, like Sevy’s uncle, said they are devastated that Selvy was killed.

”It was very surprising to hear that, his character, because he was a non-violent person, a comical person. He loved his kids and was always talking about his kids,” Harris said.

People in Parkin said the shooting and the killing were tragic and that the community has suffered a terrible loss.

“I think we lost a great part of our community here, because I don’t think anyone could say anything about him,” Harris said.

Investigators said that Cross County Sheriff David West was injured when officers and murder suspect Darius Kirkwood exchanged gunfire near Wynne after the chase.

Story continues

Wynne Police Chief Rich Dennis said he is the one who took West to the hospital Sunday after the shooting.

“Stressful, worried for his safety and recovery and the whole nine yards, a very emotional ride,” Chief Dennis said.

According to police, Kirkwood opened fire when law enforcement approached his vehicle. One of Kirkwood’s bullets shot Sheriff West in the arm, according to authorities.

“I was just talking to him trying to keep him positive and awake and I didn’t know the severity of the wound to his arm, having an artery running through there you can lose blood pretty fast,” Chief Harris said.

Dennis said the ride to the local hospital was only about five minutes, but this is a situation where every minute can be critical.

Monday, Arkansas State Police said Sheriff West was taken to a Memphis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

“Speedy recovery and prayers for his family and prayers for the sheriff’s department and police department and the men and women who were on the scene there,” Chief Dennis said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: