Family remembers slain West Des Moines woman Trisha Kunze in emotional statement

Trisha Kunze was a kind soul whose presence lit up a room, her family said in a recent statement.

Kunze, 23, died Feb. 13 after what first appeared to authorities to be an accidental fall from the balcony of her third-floor apartment in West Des Moines. Investigators now say they have evidence the drop followed a "violent domestic assault" late Feb. 12 by Kunze's boyfriend, Nathen Cameron, with whom she shared the apartment.

Cameron, 27, was arrested April 1 and faces several charges related to Kunze's death, including first-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury and domestic assault with strangulation.

"Trisha was the most beautiful, fun and loving soul," Kunze's family said in a statement Thursday to Des Moines television station KCCI. "She was fiercely independent and, with a caring heart, always put others first. Her personality was magnetic to everyone around her, especially children, whom she loved the most."

Kunze's family said she will be remembered for helping others whenever possible.

"She loved animals and volunteered at nursing homes," the statement to KCCI said. "As part of her passion for working with those with special needs, she volunteered at the Special Olympics. While ever humble about her own accomplishments, her drive helped her excel at sports, especially basketball and softball, and forge a successful career with Wells Fargo, but not before she had the chance to work with her beloved children at a daycare."

Kunze and Cameron had been in a relationship for four years, according to authorities, and for about a year had been living together at the Sun Prairie Apartments in the 6400 block of Vista Drive in West Des Moines.

Cameron threatened via text message Feb. 12 to kill Kunze if she was not home by the time he got there, according to a criminal complaint. It was around 10:40 p.m. that evening that Cameron was shown on surveillance video parking his car in the complex's lot, according to court documents, which go on to say he waited in the lot until Kunze arrived and then entered the apartment shortly after her.

The documents said that Cameron called 911 at 11:01 p.m. to report that Kunze had jumped off the third-floor balcony.

The criminal complaint against Cameron, who remains in Dallas County Jail, said that Kunze sustained severe injuries not consistent with a fall. The nature of the injuries provide "evidence of a violent domestic assault," in which Kunze sustained multiple injuries before her death.

Domestic violence deaths have been on the rise in Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 20 deaths in 2021 being the highest number in over a decade. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about one in four women and one in seven men are victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporting intern for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police: West Des Moines suspect made threats before woman's death