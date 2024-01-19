Family remembers woman killed after being shot, ran over in southwest Fresno
Fresno Police have identified three suspects involved in the shooting death of 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales.
Fresno Police have identified three suspects involved in the shooting death of 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales.
A bankruptcy judge in New York tells Rudy Giuliani he can seek a second trial to contest the $148 million judgment a jury ordered him to pay to two Georgia election workers, but cautions that his request may not be granted.
Don't take a vacation from making your roster better. Check out these great pickups who can help you for the rest of the season.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
If it seems like the Australian actor is everywhere these days, it's because he is.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
The Astros are adding to their bullpen the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons.
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
Palworld has sold a million copies in just over eight hours, according to developer Pocketpair. The ‘Pokémon with guns’ satire has proven to be so popular that Steam servers are buckling under the strain.
Existing home sales fell to the lowest level in 30 years. But homebuying conditions were better in the 1990s.
Audi won the 2024 Dakar Rally with a prototype called RS Q E-Tron. Spanish driver Carlos Sainz drove the winning car and earned his fourth Dakar victory.
Apple has offered a set of commitments to competition regulators in the European Union aimed at resolving concerns focused on NFC payments and mobile wallet tech on iOS, its mobile operating system. The EU suspects Apple of unfairly favoring its own mobile payment tech, Apple Pay, and squeezing out the ability of rivals to develop competing contactless payment offerings on its mobile platform. The iPhone maker is proposing to let third party mobile wallet and payment service providers gain the necessary access to NFC functionality on iOS devices, free of charge, via a set of APIs -- without having to use its own Apple Pay or Apple Wallet technologies.
Media streamer Plex's long-delayed plans to launch a marketplace for TV and movie rentals are finally being realized after multiple false starts. The media startup originally announced its plan to expand its streaming service to include rentals just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted launch plans alongside other technical concerns. Then, at CES a year ago, Plex said the rentals market was due for a second-quarter launch.
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf (including the GTI and the R) is getting a round of updates such as design tweaks and an improved interior.
We dive into Samsung's Galaxy AI event and another hands-on round with the Vision Pro.
A sizable drop in profits at many regional banks in the fourth quarter was a reminder of how challenging 2023 was. The problem is 2024 may not be much better.
Ant had 26 second-half points while leading the Timberwolves' comeback.
Barber was an Olympic finalist in 2016.