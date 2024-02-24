Family reminisces on longtime Stamford home lost to devastating fire

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A longtime home in Stamford caught fire on Thursday. According to witnesses, the three-story house on Swenson Street turned to ashes quickly due to the large flames. But now the family is working to move on after the devastating loss.

House engulfed in flames in Stamford

Stamford native and now Abilenian Cydnee Conner said the home has been in her family for decades.

“We had four generations live in that house. She lived there, my dad was raised there, and my great-grandfather lived there for quite a few years,” explained Conner.

She is reminiscing on her favorite memories in the historic house.

“It’s a three-story house. My sister and I used to go all the way into the attic, climb out into the roof, and look at the stars. That was the greatest part,” added Conner.

But things quickly changed when she received a call from her grandmother, the homeowner, who said the house was gone.

“I get into town, and there is smoke everywhere, and I’m like, it’s gone. I just knew in my heart, seeing all that smoke, there is nothing left,” said Conner.

The family shared that the home is a total loss, adding that multiple fire crews responded to put out the flames

“There was not one part of the building left. There was nothing in the yard left. I pulled up in the backyard, and there were still trees on fire,” explained Conner.

The cause of the fire was a cigarette left unattended by a family member working on the house.

“The fire started in the back and, I guess, traveled to the back wall and then started going into the house, so by the time she even saw it, the back was already on fire, said Conner.

The family lost three of their five dogs to the flames, but find comfort in knowing that they are all together in a better place.

“Put my dog down with his best buddy. They’re both old. They were both 13, been around a while, been together forever,” said Conner.

The house was a longtime home in Stamford and although she doesn’t know much about the history, Conner said she knows how well it is loved.

“Small town like that, it affects everybody. We all love that house. We all see the progress on that house. We all want to be there for this person. I do appreciate that people we don’t even know, we’re not even friends with are offering to help,” added Conner.

She wishes people could have seen how it looked on the inside. As for what’s next, the family is working to relocate their grandmother closer to them.

“Built-in 1902, so very old home, the very big house had like seven bedrooms, two and a half baths, so she put a lot of work into it. Get us all into some land and be closer together. We’re still looking to do that, it’s just going to take a little longer now,” added Conner.

A donation fund was set up on Cash App at her grandmother’s bank for those interested in helping. They are thankful for those who helped with clothing and dog food.

