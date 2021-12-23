Family reportedly shot at while driving near Pullman; two residents arrested

Dec. 22—A family, including two small children, were shot at during a road rage incident late Tuesday night near Pullman, according to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Jamil Fields, 26, of Pullman, was arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail for suspicion of second-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Janine Ludwig, 24, of Pullman, was also booked into the jail for suspicion of drive-by shooting and reckless driving.

Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said no one was injured.

Law enforcement was notified of an aggressive driving incident around 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 195 and Davis Way, the Facebook post stated. Shortly after the original call, a second call was placed to 911 where the caller reported being shot at by a passenger in the suspect vehicle.

The post said authorities quickly made contact with the victim, who was driving with his family at the time of the incident, and obtained descriptive information about the vehicle and the two suspects involved. Fields and Ludwig were allegedly stopped and detained a short time later on Airport Road by Washington State University Police officers.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies located two firearms, one of which was reportedly consistent with the type and caliber of firearm believed to be used at the time of the shooting.