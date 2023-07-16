Family reports body of missing Ohio State graduate found near quarry

Family photo of Amina Alhaj-Omar, a 26-year-old Ohio State University Graduate Student went missing June 10. Her family reported finding her body recently in a quarry.

In an obituary, the family of the 26-year-old Ohio State University graduate who went missing on June 10 disclosed that her body was found near a quarry.

The obituary of Amina Alhaj-Omar at Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home disclosed that after an extensive search her body was found on Wednesday in a nearby quarry.

"We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years," the obituary read.

Amina, whose 26th birthday was in late June, had been missing since June 10, when she was last confirmed seen at a stone quarry on the city’s South Side near Interstate 270 and State Route 23. Her sister, Miriam Alhaj-Omar previously said police found her jacket, shoes and cellphone on the property.

Amina's sisters said police think she could've gone in the quarry pond, believed to be very deep. Miriam said Amina loves to swim.

Police ended their weeks-long active search for her on June 29.

Before she disappeared, Amina was studying social work at Ohio State University, worked as a server at a local restaurant and had interned with the victims of crime program at Community Refugee and Immigration Services (CRIS) in the spring.

"Most people who truly knew Amina immediately remember her laugh - it was contagious and brought happiness to everyone in the room," according to the obituary. "She had a way of making people feel comfortable and welcomed in any situation. Her personality was simply beautiful - a bubbly, shy, caring, funny, and loving human being inside and out."

