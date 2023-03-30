Family reports Independence woman missing for 2 years; police seek public’s help

Family of a young woman from Independence filed a missing person’s report with police on Tuesday saying they have been unable to contact her for more than two years.

Krystal A. “Abby” Pinell, 26, is being sought by Independence police after she was reported as missing on Tuesday, the department said in a statement on social media. Her family last saw her walking away from a residence in the 2600 block of South Hardy in November 2020.

Police say Pinell may be going by “Abby.” She is known to be in Raytown and Excelsior Springs.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and approximately 100 pounds. She also frequently changes her hair color, and has been known to wear it in red, silver or dark colors.

Independence police were asking anyone with information about Pinell’s whereabouts to call Det. Nunez at 816-325-7332.