Family rescues dog, donates to help, then adopts him

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A dog who had it “ruff” now has a family and a home to call his own, after the selfless and dogged determination of one family who simply would not let him suffer any longer.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) posted about a big fluffy dog they lovingly referred to as a “giant barking Yeti” that appeared to be a stray, who would occasionally show up wandering around the same neighborhood, despite the best efforts of a family that wanted to help.

That is, until the dog suffered a painful injury, and he couldn’t keep running.

HSPPR said the injury was a bone-deep wound and fracture to his right hind leg. By the time he arrived at the shelter, the wound was severely infected and beyond repair, and HSPPR said the veterinary team made the decision to amputate the leg.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Here’s where this pup’s story turns from pain and loneliness to one of perseverance and love. On the day he was brought to the shelter, HSPPR said the concerned family who helped rescue him called to make a “generous” donation toward the dog’s medical care. Then, a few hours later, they called again to place a choice hold on him.

They just would not give up on this big ball of fluff.

After nine long days, the dog, now named Koa, was ready for adoption.

“From making that first call for help to adopting, these two women were there for ‘Koa’ during every step of his journey,” HSPPR said.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Koa has some acclimating to do in his new tri-pawed life, but HSPPR said its staff is happy to know Koa has such caring and dedicated people to call his.

