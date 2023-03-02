Family of Rikers Island inmate who died of diabetes files wrongful death lawsuit

The grieving family of a woman who died of complications from diabetes while detained in the troubled Rikers Island jail complex has filed a wrongful death suit against the city.

Mary Yehudah, 30, was discovered unconscious in her cell at the Rose M. Singer Center on May 17, 2022 and died the next day at Elmhurst Hospital.

Attorneys for Barbara Yehudah, identified in court filings as Mary Yehudah’s sister, filed the suit in Bronx Supreme Court on Wednesday, demanding a jury trial.

Yehudah was locked up on Rikers Island after she was charged with robbery and held on $10,000 bail.

Her family claims Department of Correction officials failed to do routine checkups for commonly detectable conditions, including diabetes, upon intake.

Under city code, inmates are required to undergo medical screening before being admitted to a DOC facility.

The family charges that had she been screened, employees at the jail would have noticed common signs of diabetes that Mary Yehudah was exhibiting. Those included high blood pressure, obesity, shortness of breath and heart palpitations.

The woman went untreated for three months during which she “experienced extraordinary physical and emotional pain,” the suit reads.

The filings also claim DOC officials were slow to transfer Yehudah to Elmhurst Hospital. She didn’t arrive at the hospital’s emergency department until 10:08 a.m., more than an hour after another inmate noticed she was in medical distress and alerted a guard, according to the suit.

Elmhurst Hospital is a roughly 15-minute drive from Rikers.

Jail employees first believed Yehudah died of a drug overdose, and even administered multiple does of Narcan after she was found unconscious.

In July, the family filed a $50 million notice of claim when they announced they planned to sue the city.

In Wednesday’s court papers, the family asked for an “award of money damages as a just compensation.”