Family says they bought 12-year supply of toilet paper by accident amid coronavirus scare

Maybe you’ve stocked up on toilet paper, given concerns of coronavirus and the buying frenzy that has ensued as a result.

An Australian woman took the stockpiling to new heights by accident — purchasing a 12-year supply of the necessity and turning herself into a self-proclaimed toilet paper queen in the process.

Haidee Janetzki, who lives in the city of Toowoomba, about 80 miles west of Brisbane, purchased 2,304 rolls of toilet paper from the online service Who Gives a Crap, reported Reuters and the Australian Broadcasting Company.

The Janetzkis typically order 48 rolls every three months, but they bungled the order after switching to a new service.

She mistakenly ordered 48 boxes of the company’s toilet paper, which comes in 48-roll boxes. That amounted to over $2,000 of the stuff.

This was in February, she told the Australian Broadcasting Company, a few weeks before the country was impacted by coronavirus concerns.

She and her husband Chris, naturally, stacked all these boxes up in their garage to make a TP throne, which they showed on Facebook.

Australia is facing a toilet paper shortage — similar to the one some Americans are now facing — due to panic buying induced by coronavirus fears.

“I’m relieved my friends and family don’t have to worry about it,” Haidee told Reuters.

Chris, on the other hand, doesn’t get the non-accidental kind of toilet paper hoarding: "I couldn't believe that people have been mass-buying toilet paper like that," he told ABC.

After their stunt, reported Reuters, the Janetzkis plan on selling their leftovers in a fundraiser for the same price they originally purchased them. The proceeds will go to their daughter's school.

Who Gives a Crap refunded the shipping cost for the boxes — which amounted to over $250, ABC reported. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

The company is currently sold out of their 48-pack toilet paper offering.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus fear: Australia family buys 12-year supply of toilet paper