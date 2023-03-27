Family says Embry-Riddle student’s 2020 death wasn’t a suicide

The mother of an Embry-Riddle student whose 2020 shooting death was ruled a suicide by Daytona Beach police has filed a lawsuit over the death of her son.

In the lawsuit, the family claims they have evidence that proves Alexander Bello-Ortiz did not die by suicide. They said that includes a recording from a Ring camera that captured a conversation between one of Alex’s roommates and his dad after the shooting but before a 911 call.

Family attorneys chose not to share that audio, but said in it that the dad allegedly asks, “Did you *expletive* kill him?” and the roommate responds, “I did *expletive.*”

In the 911 call that was released, the roommate allegedly says, “My roommate just collapsed he bleeding from one ear and his nose.”

“If it’s up to me to not let anybody go through this, I will try to do that, by making sure whoever is responsible doesn’t do it again,” Bello-Ortiz’ mother Lourdes Ortiz said.

The family attorneys said they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

They said a trial date for the lawsuit has been set for late 2024.

