Family says goodbye to man shot, killed in McKeesport last week

Thursday was an emotional afternoon for many in McKeesport, as people said goodbye to a man who was shot and killed last week.

Jordan Eubanks, 30, died after getting into an argument with a group of men gathered right outside his home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 people dead after 2 separate shootings in McKeesport; all victims identified

Channel 11 spoke with Eubanks’ mother, Ebony Smith, who told us about the last phone call she had with her son.

Smith said she had called her son to check on him because there had been a shooting near his home earlier in the day. So when he answered, she was relieved, only to find out hours later he too was murdered

It was a violent day in McKeesport last Wednesday, and it all began with a shooting on Versailles Street.

Quickly after, police were called to Crawford Village just a block away for another shooting. When they arrived, they found three men shot.

Eubanks was one of them. According to the police, he had been shot in the chest.

Smith said her son had just moved to the area a few months ago and was simply trying to get the group of men who she said were smoking and cursing to leave from in front of his home.

When her son complained, they shot him. Eubanks, who his mother said is a licensed gun owner, returned fire, but later died from his injuries.

She told us that while she was shocked to learn he was killed, she also had an uneasy feeling during their final conversation.

“He answered the phone, he said, ‘Mom I just got up, I’m doing alright, I’ll see you later.’ I said ‘OK, if you go out be careful and I love you.’ But for some reason, I couldn’t shake the anxiety that came over my body,” Smith said. “Come to find out, he was being attacked and that is why I couldn’t release that feeling.”

County police have confirmed that the two shooting that occurred in McKeesport last Wednesday were not connected but they are still investigating exactly what led up to Eubanks’ murder.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Story continues

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Missing Robinson Township woman found dead Woman dead, another person injured in West Homestead crash What is albuterol: Nationwide shortage of asthma drug could get worse VIDEO: 4 Make-A-Wish kids sign 1-day contracts, join Pittsburgh Penguins in practice DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts