Family says loved one found dead inside Fulton jail could’ve been killed by inmates

The family of a man who was found dead inside a cell at the Fulton County Jail are sharing more details about what they believe happened to him.

Samuel Lawrence, 34, was found unresponsive in his cell last month. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at a news conference with Lawrence’s family on Wednesday.

They are demanding justice for their loved one and released some details from an independent autopsy they had completed.

”There was evidence of physical assaults that he had suffered,” civil rights activist John C. Barnett said. “There was injuries to his chest and there were bite marks that were on his body that the medical examiner estimated had been there since one week before the time of his death.”

They say they believe there was foul play involved in Lawrence’s death.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating the death, but did not comment further.

“His last words were, ‘Get help, please,’” Barnett said.

Lawrence wrote those words in a civil rights complaint that he filed four days before his death.

“I would like to file a temporary restraining order and request a transfer due to ongoing physical torture, brutality from guards and inmates’ neglect,” he wrote.

He says he was often targeted by other inmates.

“He says on on this particular day, a group of them actually popped open his door to his cell, got inside and then tussling ensued,” Barnett explained.

The family’s attorney says they will move forward with lawsuits as soon as both the official and independent autopsies are completed.

