Family says man who fired at Fresno police was shot in back. Attorney releases video

The family of a man killed by Fresno officers after he shot one of them criticized police for releasing selective video clips and for shooting the man after he discarded his gun.

The March 4 fatal shooting of Robert Corchado Jr. is also the subject of a state Department of Justice investigation under Assembly Bill 1506, which triggers an inquiry by state officials anytime an unarmed person is killed by law enforcement.

Police said the 29-year-old was running from a traffic stop and unloaded all but one round from a pistol at officers, striking one in the bulletproof vest and also a hitting a patrol car.

The family said police released a video that attempts to sway public opinion on the need for use of deadly force, but left out footage from at least one officer’s body camera and a patrol helicopter, attorney Kevin Little said on behalf of the family.

The police video also makes claims without forensic support, a family statement says.

Little provided his own version of the video, which he said syncs the body-camera footage with cellphone video from a bystander. Little said the newer video shows Corchado with his hands up, walking away from officers when police fatally shot him.

Little said it doesn’t matter under the law what Corchado may have been doing moments before he was shot. Officers can only use deadly force when they believe their life is in danger and they have no other choice.

“When an individual has their hands up and is moving away from officers, there’s no basis to use deadly force on that individual,” Little said.

The family looks to obtain more footage, the statement said.

Fresno civil rights attorney Kevin Little speaks at a rally protesting police shootings Wednesday, March 15 outside the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno, California.

Little previously said while appearing with Corchado family members and their supporters that the family intends to file a civil rights lawsuit. The family’s claim for damages has not yet gone before the City Council.

“Mr. Corchado wasn’t treated like someone who has a family, someone who has civil rights,” Little said. “Maybe if he was, Mr. Corchado’s case would have gone through the courts, as it should, instead of having street justice meted out.”

The DOJ identified the officers who fired their weapons as Bryce Hammond and Luke Tran, who have been officers for four and six years, respectively. It was unclear if both officers shot Corchado and which officer was struck by a bullet.

The Fresno Police Department declined Tuesday to comment further on the case, instead pointing to the video released Friday, according to Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

In the police video released Friday, police said they learned after Corchado was shot that he had dropped his gun. The footage appears to show Corchado was running away from police when officers fired at him.

Robert Corchado Jr., 29, seen in an undated photo, was killed March 4, 2023, by Fresno officers. Police say he fired at officers, striking one.

The pursuit and shootout

Officers recognized Corchado about 4:55 p.m. March 4 near First Street and Shaw Avenue and knew he had outstanding warrants, police said. He did not pull over.

Police began a pursuit but called it off after Corchado drove in reverse the wrong way onto a Highway 41 off-ramp. He struck at least two other cars, police said.

A police helicopter tracked Corchado on Highway 41 as officers followed instructions from the flight team, police said. They followed him without a chase or lights and sirens, police said.

Two officers later used a police car maneuver to the back of Corchado’s car, causing it to spin out and become disabled on a center median near Herndon and Ingram avenues.

A man exchanged gunfire with two Fresno Police officers on Saturday evening in northwest Fresno and ended up dead. One of the officers was struck in his bullet proof vest but appeared to be OK.

Corchado then fired at police and two officers returned fire, police said, including the officer in a bulletproof vest who was struck. Those two officers gave chase as Corchado ran away.

The officers gave him multiple commands to stop running and to show his hands, video shows. Corchado appeared to have his back to officers when he was shot. He died at the scene.

Police explained in the video they learned afterward that Corchado had discarded his 9mm pistol. A .22 caliber rifle was also found in the car.

The DOJ investigation is ongoing.

Corchado had been previously arrested multiple times, including an alleged 2015 felony of assault and false imprisonment with violence, records show. He also had charges in 2014 and last year of felony evading a police officer with reckless driving, and a felony charge of possessing drugs in jail, records show.