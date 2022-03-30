Family says police shot mother defending daughter in front of Booker T. Washington High School

Channel 2 Action News has learned police are investigating a shooting that happened in front of Booker T. Washington High School.

Investigators were called out to White House Drive SW shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Family members of the victim say a mother went to the school to defend her daughter and had a weapon. They said police shot the mother.

