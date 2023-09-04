Family says shooter has ‘no regard for life’ after valet killed trying to stop car break-ins

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest after Harrison Olvey, 26, was shot and killed while working as a parking valet in Buckhead.

Olvey’s family told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that he was just doing his job when he was killed.

“You’re going to shoot someone, and you got no regard for life. Something has got to change. I don’t know what you do about it, but somethings got to change,” said Brad Olvey, the victim’s cousin.

Brad Olvey said his family is stunned and heartbroken over the senseless gun violence that took their loved one’s life.

“He was just a good kid. Always looked for the good in things. Never negative. Always positive,” Brad Olvey said.

Atlanta police say Harrison Olvey was working as a valet inside a parking garage off Piedmont Road in Buckhead when he tried to stop some thieves from breaking into cars.

At some point, someone pulled a gun and started shooting, killing Harrison Olvey who was just doing his job.

Police have released photos of a man they describe as a person of interest in the case. They want to talk to him because they believe he has information about the deadly shooting.

Brad Olvey said his cousin’s death has been especially hard for Harrison’s sister.

“She’s devastated. obviously, but she’s on her way back now. I just spoke with her but it’s going to be tough,” Brad Olvey said.

Seiden said people are expecting to give an update on the case on Tuesday morning.

