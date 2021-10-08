Family says Timberview High School student was shot 4 times, faces more surgeries

A 15-year-old Mansfield Timberview High School student who was wounded in a shooting at school Wednesday was shot four times and is in an induced coma while recovering in the ICU, according to his family.

The family of Zacchaeus Selby told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that he was shot in his arm, leg, chest and stomach and will need more surgeries.

A GoFundMe account has been started to raise money for medical expenses and legal fees for the family.

According to court documents, 18-year-old student Timothy Simpkins shot Selby after teachers broke up a fight between the two in a classroom at the school in Arlington. A teacher also was wounded in the shooting, and another student was grazed by a bullet. Simpkins has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He was released on bail Thursday.

Simpkins’ family has said he was being bullied and brought a handgun to school to defend himself.

Selby’s family told WFAA that he is the victim.

“This innocent 15 year old did not bully Tim, 18 year old senior - or deserve to be in the hospital fighting for his life,” the GoFundMe page says.

“Zacchaeus is a bright young and respectful individual who lit up a room every time with his presence,” the post says.