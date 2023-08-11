Family says Utah man killed by FBI would not have acted on threats

The family of a Utah man who made violent threats against President Biden, and was killed Wednesday by the FBI, said Thursday he wouldn’t have acted on them.

In a statement, the family of Craig Deleeuw Robertson, 74, said he was a gun enthusiast and avid churchgoer who was upset over his beliefs about “a corrupt and overreaching government.”

“There was very little he could do but exercise his First Amendment right to free speech,” Robertson’s family said in the statement.

Prosecutors painted him as a radicalized man in court records. The FBI said he was armed when special agents tried to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo, Utah, though it’s unclear why he was killed.

His threats included one where he said he was “cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle” before Biden’s visit to Utah on Thursday. The man also reportedly made threats against New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The Associated Press contributed.

