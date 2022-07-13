Family search ends in tragedy: Kyle Moorman, three kids mourned by those who knew him best

Family and friends embrace each other as IMPD investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis.

Kyle Moorman's family and friends were determined to find out what happened to him and his three children after they went missing last week. The 27-year-old was a dedicated father and brother, according to those who knew him best.

"He was the best daddy in the world, a great brother and he is missed,” Megan Brewster, the man’s sister, told IndyStar via Facebook messenger. “Them babies... are so beautiful, so beautiful and innocent and missed so much.”

The bodies of Kyle Moorman and his three children — 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland — were recovered from a pond on Indianapolis’ south side overnight Tuesday.

In the hours since their bodies were found, an outpouring of support from his family has grown on social media.

Dozens of photos shared by Megan Brewster show Kyle Moorman with his children, holding them, playing outside, spending time with family, at a birthday party, laying with his kids as they slept and on fishing trips.

Family and friends searched day and night for Kyle Moorman

Dozens of family members, friends and volunteers searched the area near the pond, close to the intersection of Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue, for several days before Kyle Moorman and his children were recovered.

Investigators were told there had been no contact from Kyle Moorman since 11 p.m. July 6, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On July 9, a family member reported them missing.

Detectives contacted Kyle Moorman’s family Sunday, July 10, and were told he had custody of all three children. They were told he had "no mental illness, no drug abuse, and had made no threats of suicide or threats to harm the children," a news release stated.

Kyle Moorman, 27, last seen Wednesday, July 6 around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

On Monday, Mariah Moorman, the missing man's sister, said near the pond was where Kyle Moorman's phone last pinged, about 12:40 a.m. July 7.

“As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing," Mariah Moorman said. "That's what he told my sister. It's not odd. He does it all the time. They go night fishing a lot."

Those searching for Kyle Moorman walked around the pond and surrounding areas, asked nearby businesses if they could check security footage and asked those around if they had seen anything suspicious.

Kyle Moorman II, 5, last seen Wednesday, July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

Others in the search party used a magnet to search the bottom of the pond Monday evening and walked around the body of water looking for any signs of the missing man and his children.

Two Greenwood residents heard about the case and brought in their boat to search the pond Monday night into Tuesday morning. A private helicopter flew over the pond and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon.

“We are out here walking if anyone wants to come and help us look,” Mariah Moorman said before her brother and his children were found. “Come help. We need help finding him and these kids.”

Family and friends of the missing man pooled their money together to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to their whereabouts.

First responders with flashlights and K-9s circled the perimeter of the pond in the 2900 block of Bluff Road late into the night Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. They shone large spotlights onto the surface of the water as they gathered near a ramp into the pond near a parking lot off Bluff Road.

Kyannah Holland, 2, last seen Wednesday, July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

Officers had been in the area and other locations on foot and searched using a drone to try and locate Kyle Moorman and his children.

The search for Kyle Moorman and his children ends in tragedy

On Tuesday night, police blocked off the intersection of Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue as news spread that a body may have been recovered from the pond.

Some members of Kyle Moorman’s family were already nearby, while others drove to find a way to the pond late Tuesday. They peered across the darkening water, trying to see if what they heard was true amid the sounds of a barking K-9.

Kyran Holland, 1, last seen Wednesday, July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

Some, including William Muse, a family member of Kyle Moorman’s mother, spoke of frustrations that investigators hadn’t searched the pond with dive teams sooner.

“They should have at least tried,” Muse said.

Close to 10 p.m., IMPD confirmed investigators located an unresponsive man in the water, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dozens of people, some who had already begun mourning, stood on Bluff Road and watched as dive teams entered the water. Eventually a large tow truck arrived and pulled a vehicle out of the pond.

Members of the Indianapolis Fire Department Dive Team and Department of Natural Resources were able to locate the vehicle, a black Saab, using sonar technology, according to a news release.

Authorities later announced they recovered the bodies of three children inside a vehicle submerged at the bottom of the pond. The deceased were confirmed to be Kyle Moorman and his children, according to information released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Tac Teams 7 & 14 assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation at Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

When asked Wednesday morning why dive teams had not searched the pond sooner, IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said more details on how and why the deaths occurred will come out as the investigation progresses.

"That's circumstances that the investigators are going through," Bailey said. "They follow up multiple leads. They follow their processes, they follow their procedures. As we piece this all together, we'll know more about the why's and how's that led us here tonight and other locations we've been at as we investigated."

IMPD investigators search for Kyle Moorman, a missing father and his three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday afternoon, IMPD said investigators had conflicting information regarding the last known location of phone pings for Kyle Moorman, according to a news release, adding credible information about Moorman's cell phone wasn't received until "the afternoon or early evening on Tuesday."

Authorities scheduled dive teams to search two bodies of water Wednesday morning, when daylight would likely be available throughout the search process, according to a news release.

Bailey said Wednesday detectives will continue to collect evidence at the scene where the bodies were recovered.

Searchers look at a large pond, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing.

"This is heartbreaking for everyone involved," Bailey said. "Regardless of circumstances, we know a man and three young kids are dead tonight. We don't know why and we don't know how ... We all need to support the family and wrap our arms around them tonight and the days that are to come as they grieve this loss."

As the investigation into how Kyle Moorman and his three children died continues, those who knew him are expressing how much the man and his children meant.

“I’ll never wrap my head around this, but all of your names will be out there,” said Dakota Moorman, in a Facebook post identifying himself as a cousin of Kyle Moorman. “Nobody will ever forget this tragedy and your memory will be with us all.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kyle Moorman, three kids mourned by those who knew him best