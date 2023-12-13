Family searches for 13-year-old girl and her baby in L.A. County

Authorities are searching for a young mother and her baby after they disappeared in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

The critically missing juveniles were identified as Nevaeh Lorane Martinez, 13, and her two-week-old son, D’Angelo Hill.

They were last seen on Dec. 10 on the 1000 block of W. 100th Street around noontime, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The mother and son may be headed to the East L.A. area, deputies said.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left face cheek in cursive writing. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Hill is described as a Black and Hispanic male around 19 inches tall, weighing 10 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Nevaeh Lorane Martinez, 13, and her two-week-old son, D’Angelo Hill in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The missing pair’s family has not heard from them since and are concerned for their well-being. They’re hoping the public can help locate them.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who may know of their whereabouts or has information on the case can call LASD’s South L.A. Station at 323-820-6775.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.