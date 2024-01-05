Family searches for closure after woman's fatal New Year's Eve crash in Cocoa Beach: 'She's irreplaceable'

The family of a woman whose life was lost in a tragic Cocoa Beach car crash on her New Year's Eve birthday is still grieving and searching for answers. Pamela Morrison, 70, affectionately known by her large extended family as "Aunt Pam," and her two beloved dogs were killed when her vehicle was rear-ended near State Road 520 just west of Bicentennial Park.

Morrison's husband, Andy Morrison, and a passenger in the other vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

On the morning of New Year's Eve, her 70th birthday, Morrison, who owned a Cocoa Beach condo, posted a plea on Facebook begging others to drive safely.

"Don't be the idiot that takes away someone's everything (child, mom, wife, husband, etc.) bc of drunk driving," her post read.

Pamela Morrison, known to family as "Aunt Pam," passed away after a tragic crash on her 70th birthday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Family members are hoping to keep the memory of the Barney, Georgia, woman, alive.

Mackenzie Boughton said Aunt Pam was the matriarch of their family. Even though Morrison was Boughton's great-aunt, she was the indispensable center whose "gravity held everyone together," Boughton said.

"It was just so senseless. She's irreplaceable to our family," she said.

"She was the one that made us all get along. She was our matriarch. She raised three of her grandchildren. She was everybody's mom."

Morrison's two dogs, Georgia and Tobie, were also killed in the collision. Like Morrison herself, her pets had become fixtures in the family as well and their absence will be sorely felt, Boughton added.

On the night of the crash, Morrison had been driving back to her beachside condominium, a place that served as her retreat and sanctuary from her home in Georgia. It was also a haven for her family members, who were always welcome, Boughton said.

Pamela Morrison, known to family as "Aunt Pam," passed away after a tragic crash on her 70th birthday, Dec. 31, 2023.

A man identified as the other driver in the collision was arrested and subsequently released on bond. According to police reports, 36-year-old Mark Vannicola of Merritt Island faces resisting arrest charges stemming from the incident but has not been charged in relation to the crash itself.

Police reports state that Vannicola exhibited slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol at the time of his arrest, when he is alleged to have also elbowed one of the arresting officers in the leg. He has not charged with drunk driving.

Investigators have asked for anyone with information related to the crash to call Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.Without Aunt Pam, her niece said, the family is holding on to the love she left behind to carry them through the grief. "To know her was to love her. To be in her presence was to be loved. She never knew a stranger," Boughton said.

"She was fierce and beautiful. She loved hard and always ended a conversation with, 'I love you, sugar.'"

