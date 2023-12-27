Family searches for missing boy in L.A. County

Loved ones are searching for a boy who disappeared in East Los Angeles over the weekend.

The critically missing boy was identified as Oscar Eduardo Flores Sorta, 13, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Dec. 23, Sorta was last seen on the 900 block of South Downey Road at around 2 p.m.

He is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black denim pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

His family members have not heard from him since and are very concerned for his well-being, authorities said.

Oscar Eduardo Flores Sorta, 13, in a 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who may have seen the boy or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s East L.A. Station at 323-264-4151.

Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

