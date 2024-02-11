Family searches for missing father of 3; possible sighting reported in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A West Tennessee family is asking for help after a tip came in about their missing loved one possibly being spotted in Centerville.

According to relatives, 38-year-old James Wray had was last seen walking away from Fat Man’s gas station in Linden on Tuesday, Feb. 6. His Dodge Caliber reportedly hit a guardrail, so a woman gave him a ride to the gas station.

James’ wife, Jessica Wray, said she and their three daughters have growing concerns as their search continues.

“We have been married for 17 years,” Jessica said. “We have not really spent any night apart in all of those years.”

According to Jessica, gas station attendants reported James seeming confused and disoriented. She added that video surveillance captured at the gas station was the last confirmed sighting of James.

“He was just wandering around, looking around like he was lost. He went outside the gas station, the gas attendants tried to help him figure out what was going on. He just kept saying, ‘I don’t know,'” Jessica recalled.

Family members told News 2 investigators searched for James with drones and thermal imaging to no avail. However, they have renewed hope after a recent tip came in from a woman who believes she saw James walking down Highway 412/100 in Centerville.

His family is now asking everyone in Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, to keep their eyes open for James. Jessica said agencies around the state have been notified of James’ disappearance.

“They know in hospitals; they know at sheriff’s departments, police departments; they know, so they will be able to contact us right then,” Jessica said. “Try to get him to go with you.”

James is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has flame tattoos on his forearms. In addition, family members said James is missing part of his right pinky.

Jessica hopes expanding their search will be the thing that finally brings James home.

“He is the love of my life. I want to grow so old with him and watch our grandkids run around the yard. I want him home, to lay in the bed next to him and hold him,” she said. “It would mean the world to all of us to have him with us again.”

If you see James or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 931-589-3911 or James’ family at 731-316-9938, 731-307-6243, or 731-307-7354.

