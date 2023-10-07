Family searching for 28-year-old, who was last seen on Sept. 22

Oct. 7—Two Lodi parents are hoping the community has information about their son, who hasn't been seen in two weeks.

Keith Thompson has been posting flyers throughout Lodi asking if anyone has seen his 28-year-old son Trevor.

"The last day I saw him was Sept. 22," he said. "He lives with us, and I went to work that morning, and didn't see him again. He sent a text to his mother about 6 p.m. that evening, and that was the last we heard from him."

Keith Thompson said his son's truck, a dark-colored pickup, was in the possession of someone not related to Trevor's disappearance.

The truck was found recently at Gravity Church, and Keith Thompson said Trevor's cellphone was found inside.

"That's very unusual," he said. "It's never more than two feet from him."

The Thompsons have filed a missing persons report, and Lodi Police Department is investigating, he added.

"I just don't know a whole lot about what happened," he said.

Trevor Thompson is described as a white male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds.

If you have seen him, or know where he might be, Keith Thompson is asking the public to call him at 209-712-5768.