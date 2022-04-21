Family searching for justice after 18-year-old killed at gas station in Mint Hill

Lovette Gomez said she was driving on Albemarle Road last week when she drove by a crime scene at a Mint Hill gas station.

Her heart sank when she saw the car of her 18-year-old niece, Jayla Barrett, surrounded by police tape and Mint Hill Police Department detectives.

It’s now been six days since the shooting near Wilgrove Road. Barrett’s family says they’re restless knowing the person who was responsible is still on the streets.

“Jayla was the clown of the family, always making people laugh,” Gomez said.

Her family and friends remember her fun-loving spirit and her drive for success.

“At that age, to me, she already knew what her purpose in life was,” said family friend Jonathan Thompson.

Her life was cut short when someone shot and killed the 18-year-old at a Shell gas station on the afternoon of April 14.

Thompson said he was like a father figure to Barrett. He’s still trying to grapple with the news.

“This was another senseless killing and I’m trying to figure out why, what is the reason behind it,” he said.

Mint Hill police say an argument led to the shooting.

Officers told Channel 9 they took a witness and suspect into custody at the scene, but both have since been released.

Up to this point, no one has been charged with the crime.

“It’s hard for a family to try and come to any kind of closure when you don’t have all the information,” Gomez said.

She said she wants someone to be held responsible for her niece’s killing. She wants accountability and answers.

“We just feel like there’s no justice being served. It’s hard when you don’t have all the pieces,” Gomez said.

Barrett’s family said they’re planning her funeral and memorial service for next week. They’ve created a GoFundMe to support them as they search for justice.

Detectives said they’re conducting interviews and gathering surveillance video, but say the investigation is far from over.

