Family searching for missing L.A. County woman

Family members are searching for a woman who disappeared in Santa Clarita.

The woman, Jessel Andrea Castellanos Quintero, 22, went missing on Jan. 12, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen on the 27500 block of Feathery Cassia Way.

Quintero is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black curly hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and an anklet on her left ankle.

She may be headed to Utah, authorities said.

Since the woman’s disappearance, her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her well-being. They’ve released a photo of Quintero, hoping the public may recognize her.

Jessel Andrea Castellanos Quintero, 22, in a 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts or has information on the case is asked to call LASD’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

