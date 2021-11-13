Family searching for missing man in Santa Fe

Nov. 13—Santa Fe police are searching for Leonard Marion Warren IV, whose family members reported him missing last week.

Warren, 43, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, according to court records. His family said he has lived in Santa Fe for the last six years and often stays in homeless shelters.

"We really want to know that he's safe," said Warren's sister, Jacquia Burnett.

She last spoke with her brother in early September, she said, and he last posted on social media accounts Sept. 25. His family, who often had received calls from him daily, has not heard from him since that day, Burnett said.

Warren, who goes by "Booper," had been a DJ and worked in the service industry prior to his disappearance, she added.

Burnett, who lives in Atlanta, said most of his family lives in Cincinnati. Warren stayed in New Mexico to be close to his 7-year-old son.

"Our family is very worried about him, and we need him to come home," Burnett said.

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said the department opened a missing person case Nov. 7.

"We are thoroughly looking into this," he said.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to Warren's whereabouts to reach out to Detective Anthony Sweeney at 505-955-5401.